Director Scott Crow Announces Retirement from Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY – Director Scott Crow, who has successfully led the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) through one of the most challenging eras in recent history, today announced to the agency his decision to retire. Crow’s last day as Director will be October 31, 2022.

Crow joined ODOC in April 1996 following a successful career in law enforcement, with roles ranging from officer to leadership, including duty as a captain in the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and Assistant Police Chief for the City of Cache. In his 26 years with ODOC, Crow has served in several capacities, including Special Investigations Supervisor in the Office of the Inspector General, Inspector General, Administrator of Field Operations, and Chief of Operations.

As Chief of Operations, Crow was named Interim Director of ODOC in June 2019, following the departure of former Director Joe Allbaugh. In December 2019, Governor Stitt appointed Crow as the agency’s Director, removing the interim title.

“The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”

Crow’s three-year tenure as Director of the state’s second-largest agency included him leading more than 4,000 employees and tens of thousands of offenders through the most unprecedented times in recent history. As Director, Crow oversaw the creation of pandemic response plans, including protocol implementation and the procurement of protective equipment, all of which led ODOC to become one of the top corrections agencies in the country in terms of the successful protection of inmates and staff from COVID-19.

In addition to a lengthy list of efficiencies and cost savings brought to the state under his leadership, Director Crow helped usher in the most extensive across-the-board pay increase in agency history, improving public safety outcomes through the recruitment and retention of the region’s top correctional officers. He also oversaw the agency as it conducted the largest mass-commutation in history, equipped inmate populations with secure tablet technology to enhance program outcomes, and implement a modern offender management system. All of these accomplishments occurred while maintaining a flat budget for the agency.

“Scott Crow has led the Department of Corrections with professionalism and has been an outstanding partner in executing our vision to run state government more efficiently and reform criminal justice in Oklahoma. Since 2019 when he became director, our state has improved in recidivism to number one in the nation, we closed three full-size prisons to save taxpayer resources, and we have over 4,500 fewer inmates in our prisons, all while ensuring public safety. After more than three decades of devoted state service, Director Crow has earned a restful and enjoyable retirement. I am grateful for his willingness to take on the challenge of leading a state agency and I wish him and his family the best.”

Director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is a Governor-appointed position.