Enrollment Days at SSC

Staff at Seminole State College are greeting prospective students with special treats and fun activities this week as they drop by the Walkingstick Student Services Center to enroll. SSC student workers Casi Pitchford (left) and Gracie Miller (right) prepared cotton candy, hot dogs and popcorn for campus visitors on Monday. Classes for the fall term are slated to begin Monday, Aug. 15. In addition to week-day hours, enrollment offices will be open this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.