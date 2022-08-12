Services are pending for Robert Joe Carroll.

Robert Joe Carroll was born December 21, 1929 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Thomas Manning Carroll and Gladys Opal (Driscoll) Carroll. He passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Mr. Carroll was a longtime resident of the Weleetka and Okemah area and was a graduate of Okemah High School. He married Beverly Ann Swain on July 3, 1948; she later preceded him in death May 8, 2006. Mr. Carroll was a retired banker having worked for State National Bank in Weleetka and Mabrey Bank in both Weleetka and Wetumka. He was a very civic minded individual and was involved in numerous organizations. He served on the Okfuskee County Industrial Board, the first horseracing commission in Oklahoma for 10 years, the Weleetka Chamber of Commerce, Wetumka Kiwanis Club and was also a Mason and Shriner.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William “Bill” Carroll and Tom Carroll.

He is survived by two sons, Brian Carroll and wife Cathi of Edmond and Tom Carroll of Bixby; daughter, Susan Allen of Oklahoma City; eight grandchildren, Amy Stacy, Colbi Ewing, Jamie Howell, Zachary Carroll, Allison Himes, Chauncy Harris, Tyson Carroll and Sawyer Carroll and 18 great-grandchildren.

