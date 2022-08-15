Funeral services for Maggie Lee Stephens will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Middle Creek #1 Church in Lamar, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Carson Cemetery.

Maggie Lee Stephens was born February 25, 1938 in Lamar, Oklahoma to Thomas J. Bruner and Winey (Fixico) Bruner. She passed away, Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home in Del City at the age of 84.

Maggie attended Chilocco School from 1954-1957. She was better known as Maxie to her fellow Chiloccoans. She made many friends and met a very special person, Charles Stephens, who would later become her husband.

Maggie participated in activities such as the FHA, Junior Red Cross, member of the student council, played saxophone in the school band as well as the dance band. During her senior year, Maggie chose cosmetology as her vocation and completed this training in the spring of 1957. She received her training in the nursing profession and was employed at the Midwest City Regional Hospital for man years. Maggie was a member of the National Chilocco Alumni Association as well as the Central Chapter located in Oklahoma City. She and Charles attended some of the Chilocco reunions and enjoyed being reunited with former classmates. Maggie always spoke well of Chilocco Indian School and had fond memories of her alma matter. Maggie was a member of the Middle Creek #1. She loved her church and also enjoyed walking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Fredrick Stephens (2019); two sisters, Christine Sekayouma and Sallye Mae Cropp; three brothers, Jimmy, David and Richmond Bruner; one grandchild, Remington Wilson Fredrick and one brother in law, Robert Perry Beaver.

She is survived by two sons, Shannon Shawn Stephens of Del City and Lancer Dempsey Stephens and wife Aietah of Mustang; her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Welch of Moore; one sister, Mariam Beaver of Morris; 9 grandchildren, Mahiya, Ahdae, Tahlee, Waukee, Matthew, Amber, Gage, Wiley and Willow and brother in law, Myron Sekayouma of Del City.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Brant, Beaver, Brent Beaver, Gage Spencer , Matt Sparlin, Keoni Alberson and Micco Simpson.

Honorary pallbearers include Wiley Welch, Tahlee Stephens, Waukee Stephens, Myron Sekayouma, Roger Simpson and Hubert White.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Mark Smith.