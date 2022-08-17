Services are pending for John Ray Embry Jr.

John Ray Embry Jr. was born October 15, 1971 in Tyler, Texas to John Ray Embry and Ruthie (Walker) Embry. He passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 50.

John grew up and was a resident of Boley, Oklahoma. He was a 1989 graduate of Boley High School and later attended Langston University. John was a very good basketball player at Boley. He worked several years as a caregiver for residents in a boarding home and was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Ray Embry Sr. and one sister, Kimberly Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Ruthie Embry of Boley; two daughters, Rayven Embry of Oklahoma City and Mayleigh Vandusen of Paden; one brother, Antione Embry and wife Staci of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Rhonda Embry of Norman and Chastity Embry of Boley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and one special aunt, Shirley Walker of Midwest City.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

The Embry family would like to give a special thank you to the Colonial Park Nursing Home and Traditions Health Hospice for their unbelievable care.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.