Historic inauguration celebration Friday for OSU President Kayse Shrum

Media are invited to join the Cowboy family for the inauguration of Oklahoma State University’s 19th president — Dr. Kayse Shrum. The ceremony will be at 2 p.m., Aug. 26, at Gallagher-Iba Arena and serve as a ceremonial milestone for Shrum’s presidency, which began July 1, 2021.

The historic event, which was delayed due to pandemic considerations, is free and open to the public. It will feature messages from special guests, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, the presentation of the presidential medallion, live music provided by the Greenwood School of Music and a State of Orange address from Shrum highlighting OSU’s deep-rooted tradition as a premier land-grant institution, resiliency, progress and her vision for the future.

WHAT: Inauguration of OSU President Kayse Shrum

WHEN: 2 p.m., Aug. 26

WHERE: Gallagher-Iba Arena

RSVP: Please RSVP to news@okstate.edu for parking information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | news@okstate.edu

