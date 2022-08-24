Funeral services for Helena Elizabeth Plett will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Boley Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at the Boley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Helen Elizabeth Plett was born December 12, 1929 in Kleefeld, Manitoba, Canada to Isaac and Elizabeth (Friesen) Kornelsen. She passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home in Boley, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Mrs. Plett was a loving homemaker and housewife. She married John P. Plett on September 10, 1950; he later preceded her in death on July 26, 2020. She and John made Boley, Oklahoma their home in 1979.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, Benny and Larry Plett; six daughters, Ester Plett, Frieda Martin, Louella Dueck, Caroline Plett, Elma Dueck and Virginia Wiebe; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Harold and Anna Plett of Old Mexico, Ervin and Betty Plett of Boley and Ardin and Carol Plett of Checotah; one daughter, Elizabeth Dueck and husband Peter of Miami, Oklahoma; 52 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and one sister, Alvina Dueck and husband Cornelius of Ontario, Canada.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.