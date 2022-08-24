Funeral services for Patsy Louise Lawrence will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Calvin Cemetery Chapel in Calvin, Oklahoma. Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, 12:00 – 4:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Patsy Louise Lawrence was born July 28, 1932 in Ashland, Oklahoma to William Ray Robertson and Fay Louise (Tate) Robertson. She passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Henryetta, Oklahom at the age of 90.

Patsy married the love of her life, George Lawrence, in 1961 and were married 53 years. Together they had four children and raised eleven children. She retired from the Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester and also owned and operated numerous restaurants. She enjoyed cooking, squirrel hunting with daddy (because she could out shoot him), and spending time with her family and her husband especially. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one step-son, Max Lawrence; two sons, Robert Ivey and Mark Lawrence; daughters, Roberta Ivey and Denise Lawrence; granddaughters, Dana Lawrence and Teri Kutzma; grandson, Guftin Moore; great-grandson, Nevin Pino and brothers, Don and Bill Robertson.

She is survived by two sons, David Lawrence (Peggy) of Valliant, Oklahoma and Cutis Lawrence (Kathy) of Joplin, Missouri; four daughters, Debbie Rich (Chuck) of McAlester, Cindy Dean (Dale) of Shawnee, Patsy Moore (Hounddog) of Okfuskee and Lisa Glenn (Eric) of McAlester; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; dear friends, Darlene Lowe, Carolyn Boren, Donna and Bill Nall, Elaine Green and Judy Smith and special cousin, Tommy Lynn Green (Jeff).

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Dan McDonald.