Funeral services for Pauline Green will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Pauline Green was born March 20, 1931 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to George David Henley and Alto (Lowery) Henley. She passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 91.

Pauline was a loving mother, homemaker and housewife who also worked in daycare for 11 years. She and Albert Eugene Green were married October 18, 1950 in Okmulgee and he later preceded her in death in 2006. Pauline enjoyed going to the lake, camping, boating and most of all spending time with her family.

Also preceding her in death was her mother, Alto Henley; one daughter, Patty Green Young; two sisters, Ruby Holland and Gracie Lee Thompson and one brother, Albert James Henley.

She is survived by one son, Tom Green and wife Kelley of Newcastle; one daughter, Paula Bridges and husband Roy of Oklahoma City; 8 granddaughters and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Flaming, Danny Walker, Jimmy Kilgore, Curtis Haddock and Michael Baranski and Adam Stewart.

Honorary pallbearer will be Roy Bridges.

