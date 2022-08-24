Memorial services for Roy Lee Osborn will be held Friday, August 26, 2002 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma with Greg Zackery officiating.

Roy Lee Osborn was born October 17, 1926 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Jeddie and Alta (Sowell) Osborn. He passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado at the age of 95.

Roy was a lifelong resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma. He and Betty Pruitt were married June 12, 1948 in Wetumka; she later preceded him in death December 8, 2021. Roy worked as a school bus driver for many years. All this kids loved him, calling him Papa. He attended many sporting events and FFA events with the school which he enjoyed. He loved working and was also very involved with the Kiwanis Club and was always the top salesman for their pancake breakfast. Roy proudly served his country with the United States Army during WWII and later was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington. He enjoyed farming, ranching, fishing and playing golf and will be dearly missed.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; siblings, Reba Henry; J.L. Osborn, Blanche Jones, Grant Osborn, Bill Osborn and Geneva Azbell.

He is survived by his two sons, Mike of Pagosa Springs and Dennis Lee Osborn of Kenai, Alaska; two sisters, Doris Phillips of Bossier City, Louisiana and Shirley Zackery of Longview, Texas; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.