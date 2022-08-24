SSC Announces New President’s Leadership Class

Seminole State College has selected 29 freshmen students for Class XVI of the President’s Leadership Class. PLC is a two-year scholarship program created to help students develop leadership skills and provide personal and professional growth opportunities.

The freshmen met for an orientation session at the College prior to the start of classes. They, along with their parents, attended a reception held at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum on Tuesday, August 23, where College administrators and Eileen Castle, the Executive Director of the museum, spoke.

The scholarship program was established to provide educational classroom and extracurricular activities to enhance leadership skills of students. Responsibilities of PLC members include volunteering for community service programs and campus events.

“The Presidential Leadership Class provides students with unique opportunities to foster their leadership skills while developing academic growth,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said. “We look forward to working with these outstanding students. They will have some great opportunities throughout the year to meet with state leaders, learn about state government and philanthropy, study leadership styles and volunteer their time,” she said.

School officials throughout the College’s service area of Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Hughes and Okfuskee counties are invited by President Reynolds to nominate high school seniors as candidates for the scholarship program each December. Other students are nominated by SSC Educational Foundation trustees and community leaders. Participants are selected based on ACT scores, academic performance in high school and demonstrated leadership ability.

Freshman members of the President’s Leadership Class XVI are: Peyton Bowen of Seminole, Holden Bradford of Oklahoma City, Tucker Brown of Holdenville, Emma Buchanan of Stroud, Payton Camren of Prague, Ryan Carlisle of Foss, Caylee Caudill of Wewoka, Diana Cazares of Castle, Jaci Chowning of Stroud, Morgan Fite of Paden, Dalton Fowble of Chandler, John Gordon of Shawnee, Brett Griffith of Rocky, Easton Guest of Skiatook, Alexis Harper of Coweta, Jordan Jones of Tecumseh, Taylon Laxson of Oklahoma Cit, Jacob Leslie of Asher, Barrick Leu of Bixby, Jordan Long of Holdenville, Kamryn Lydens of Coweta, Johnny Mahalik of Carrolton, TX, Elizabeth Smith of Agra, Evan Smith of Muskogee, Sutton Titsworth of Bristow, Rachel Vieyra of Chandler, Alivia Wiley of Oklahoma City, Kaden Wright of Bixby and Maggie Zeier of Wewoka.

During the fall semester, the students will participate in a variety of activities, including a team building experience at Riversport Adventures Park, a visit to the First Americans Museum, volunteer at the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank and tour the State Capitol, as well as meet with elected officials.

For more information about the PLC, contact SSC Director of Community Relations Kim Pringle, at 405-382-9218 or at k.pringle@sscok.edu