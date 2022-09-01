Elizabeth Ellen Rose

Nov 20, 1932 – July 19, 2022

Elizabeth Ellen Rose (Coplin) was born November 20, 1932 and passed from this life on July, 19, 2022 at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of farmers whose home place, and her birthplace is located East of Okemah, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of three children and the only girl. She told stories of picking cotton as a six-year-old child, riding a horse to school, harrowing a field with horses as a young teenager, and driving a tractor in a local parade while in high school. She attended grade school (through 7thgrade) at Mountain Grove and then transferred to Okemah High School. Upon graduation, she contributed to the family by working at Harkee’s variety store and then Oklahoma Natural Gas Company (Okemah and then Muskogee) as an accounts receivable clerk. She married Dillard Rose in 1954 and moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma. Their Muskogee apartment was the first home Elizabeth lived in that had indoor plumbing.

Dillard and Elizabeth moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1956, just weeks before the birth of their son, David. Elizabeth then became a stay-at-home mom for several years. Neighborhood kids could often be found playing in the yard or in the house at the Rose’s because of Elizabeth’s kind, patient, and welcoming nature. In 1970, they moved to Claremore, Oklahoma. She worked part-time as a book keeper and continued to support and encourage her husband and growing kids. In 1974, they moved to Miami, Oklahoma. Elizabeth worked as a First Baptist Church Financial Secretary for 18 years. She retired in 1994 and moved back to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dillard Rose, her parents, Marion and Amy Coplin, two brothers, Alfred and Ralph Coplin, and an infant daughter. She is survived by a son, David Rose and wife Stacey of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, daughter Carol Rose of Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughter Kay Standridge and husband Tracy of Owasso, Oklahoma, six grandchildren, Meredith Schneberger of Edmond, OK, Sarah Blood of Oklahoma City, OK, Carley McLaughlin of Edmond, OK, Grant Standridge of Tulsa, OK, Kendall Standridge of Tulsa, OK, Sydney Zimmerman of Tulsa, OK, and thirteen great grandchildren.

Elizabeth loved Jesus and spent her lifetime attending and supporting the work of the church. After 89 years of life, she was eager to leave this earth and move to eternal life with Christ.