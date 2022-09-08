Connors State College to Host All-School Reunion on October 29th

Warner, Okla. (9/8) – Connors State College was founded in 1909 with the intent of providing rural farm children secondary education with a farm-life emphasis. In the 100-plus years since, the story of Connors State College has been one of hope, challenges, triumphs, and excellence. From the first class that met in the Warner Public Schools Building in 1909, to the thousands of students studying in their state-of-the-art facilities today, they take pride in the honor of having shaped so many purposed and meaningful lives. Connors State is committed to honoring its past as they chart a course of greatness for the future.

In this spirit, Connors State College is hosting its 1st Annual All-School Reunion on October 29th in Warner. Join current students, faculty, staff, and alumni in celebration of over 110 years of Connors State. The event will begin at 9 am and feature various games, activities, and sessions hosted by various Connors student organizations and athletic programs. There will be free lunch provided to attendees and subsequent reception at the newly built President’s Home that afternoon.

For more information regarding Connors State’s All-School Reunion, you may email our Dean of Students, Jake Lawson at jacob.lawson@connorsstate.edu.