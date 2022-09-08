Funeral services for Jonathan Lee Landers will be Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Jonathan Lee Landers was born March 10, 1984 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Daniel Lee Landers and Jeana (Wilbourn) Landers. He passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 38.

Jonathan was a lifelong resident of Okemah and a 2003 graduate of Okemah High School. He worked with Lucas Oil for many years and enjoyed playing pool, fishing and watching football.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeana Landers; and grandparents; Marvin Gene and Dortha Jane Wilbourn and Rosco and Ornest Landers.

He is survived by his father, Daniel Landers of Okemah; one brother, Jeremy Landers of Okemah; sister, Amanda Landers of Okemah; nieces and nephews, Shandan, Rayley, Ripley and Renee and a numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

