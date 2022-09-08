Sen. Rosino named family physicians’ Legislator of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Paul Rosino has been honored for his work to improve health care in Oklahoma. Rosino, chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, received the Legislator of the Year award from the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians on Thursday. The honor was for Rosino’s outstanding commitment to the betterment of the health of the people of Oklahoma.

“As we work to improve the health and quality of life of our citizens, it’s important to acknowledge and support our family doctors who are on the front line of that effort,” Rosino said. “I greatly appreciate this award, and look forward to continuing to work with our family physicians to help Oklahomans enjoy healthier lives.”

The Oklahoma City Republican has been instrumental in the passage of many crucial health initiatives in the state, including the effort to finally end the wait list for services for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities. Rosino also authored and passed legislation to modernize Oklahoma statutes dealing with Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), helping ensure greater access to anesthesiology services throughout the state. He wrote and passed Everett’s Law, prohibiting discrimination against a potential organ transplant based solely on a person’s physical or mental disability, and has been a tireless advocate for autism awareness.

“It was just announced by the State Department of Health that Oklahoma has seen a nearly 20 percent decrease in the infant mortality rate thanks to a statewide infant mortality reduction program initiated over a decade ago,” Rosino said. “This new data and other initiatives enacted in recent years are proof that through thoughtful public policy and education, we are making a difference in the health of our citizens.”

For more information, contact: Sen. Paul Rosino at 405-521-5618 or email Paul.Rosino@oksenate.gov.