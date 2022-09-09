Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will grant an extension to all licensees The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) will grant an extension to all licensees unable to submit a renewal application during the recent licensing portal outage that affected agencies nationwide. Thentia, the licensing software vendor, confirmed the problems that caused the outage have been resolved; however, the outage has led to other issues related to license applications and submissions. Due to these issues, licensees may not immediately see the fixes on their end. OMMA is working with Thentia to quickly resolve the issues on the backend and get everything running smoothly again. These resolutions will not be immediate, so they ask that everyone please be patient. As part of the resolution process, OMMA will be implementing the following: All current licensees will receive an extension to submit renewal applications through Thursday, Sept. 15. Licenses with an expiration date between Sept. 2-7 are considered valid through Thursday, Sept. 15. Physician recommendation forms will still be accepted if the 30-day mark occurred during the system issues. All physician recommendation forms that expired Sept. 2-7 are considered valid if submitted with a completed application by Thursday, Sept. 15. Businesses whose renewal applications were rejected and whose resubmission deadline was between Sept. 2-7 have through Thursday, Sept. 15, to resubmit a rejected application. Licensees who submitted an application (new or renewal) during the outage and their credit/debit card was charged but the application didn’t process should email a copy of the receipt to OMMACommunications@omma.ok.gov. OMMA will work with Thentia on this issue. In order to avoid a fee, we recommend businesses not submit a renewal application until Thentia has fixed the license expiration date on the backend to comply with the extension. Licensees will know the issue has been resolved if the late fee is no longer applied at checkout. Licensees can access the licensing portal here. Those with questions can call the Call Center at 405-522-6662 (OMMA) or visit our contact page.