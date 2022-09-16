Janette Marie Scott, daughter of Lee Ellen Harris and Dr. Thomas Craig Points, died in Andrews, Texas September 12, 2022. Born on November 3, 1948 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Janette was 73 years old.

Janette was the youngest of three daughters and, as the baby of the family, adored her older sisters. The trio were best friends growing up in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed sharing stories of her time as one of the Camp Fire Girls. Janette graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1966 and later attended Oklahoma State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree. While attending OSU, Janette met her husband and life partner, James Robert “Rob” Scott. Janette and Rob married in August of 1969, subsequently relocating to Austin, Texas, where Rob attended Graduate School at the University of Texas at Austin. Their son, Geoffrey Levi, was born in Austin, Texas in 1975. Soon after his birth, they moved to Philadelphia, Mississippi. While in Mississippi, Janette became an active member of the United Methodist Church and the Pearl River Choctaw Community. The Scott family returned to Austin in 1978. As active members of St. Marks UMC, Janette worked as church secretary for a few years. She attended the University of Texas at Austin in the early 1980s to obtain her Master’s Degree. She held other positions during their time in Austin, helping out at Geoff’s schools, and eventually becoming a teacher. Janette and Rob lived in Georgetown and Lorena, TX, while they both spent time working at the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco, Texas. Upon Rob’s retirement in 2008 they moved to Lubbock, Texas to be near Geoff, daughter-in-law, Krista Scott, and their 6 grandchildren. In 2012, they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma. Since 2016, Janette has lived in Odessa and Andrews, Texas, spending time with her son and grandchildren. Janette is a lifelong UT Longhorn and OSU Poke, cherishing her time exploring the outdoors and loving on her family. She enjoyed celebrating Easter at San Felipe de Neri in Albuquerque, New Mexico, spiritual retreats to Chaco Canyon, and yearly trips to Crow Canyon for archeological digs. Janette and Rob are remembered for their laughter and love for life.

Janette leaves behind her son, Geoffrey, daughter-in-law, Krista, and their six grandchildren; Keagan, Korbin, Karsyn, Kasen, Kyden, and Kambri, her sisters Marsha and Caroline, and brothers-in-law Randy Stevenson and Jay Smith; her sister-in-law Jeannie and brother-in-law John Gauldin; her sister-in-law Nancy and brother-in-law Larry Scott; nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK.

Memorial gifts may be made to Crow Canyon Archaeological Center, 800.422.8975 or https://www.crowcanyon.org/. Prayers and love for her family are appreciated.

