Waylon Allen Billiot By Editor | September 16, 2022 | 0 Waylon Allen Billiot Graveside services for Waylon Allen Billiot will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Grant Chapel Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.