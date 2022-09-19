Get Ready for 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period

|
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) will host its annual Medicare Open Enrollment webinars every Tuesday in October. This 4-week webinar series will highlight different parts of Medicare, eligibility, enrollment options and how beneficiaries can personalize their Medicare plan based on their needs.
Webinars will take place on October 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The sessions will be led by expert speakers from the Oklahoma Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Participants can sign up for one or all four webinars. Each webinar is free, but registration is required.
“We are committed to making Medicare Open Enrollment less confusing and frustrating for Oklahomans,” MAP Director Ray Walker said. “MAP offers one-on-one counseling and information available in both English and Spanish. All services are free, unbiased and confidential.”
In addition to the staff counselors within the department, MAP contracts with several agencies around the state to provide the same types of Medicare education and support. You can find a list of these agencies at www.map.oid.ok.gov.
Schedule of the 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Webinar Series:
- October 4 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Advantage Plans
- October 11 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Marketing Guidelines
- October 18 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Part D: Prescription Drug Plans
- October 25 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Current Topics & Coordination of Benefits
To register or for more information, visit www.oid.ok.gov/2023-moep/.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
