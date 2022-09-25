Funeral services for Leonard Joe Harjo will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Creek Methodist Church west of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Harjo Cemetery south of the church. Wake services will be Thursday evening also at the Salt Creek Methodist Church.

Leonard Joe Harjo was born September 11, 1929 in Hughes County, Oklahoma to Alfred Harjo and Bessie Deer. He passed away Monday, September, 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 93.

Mr. Harjo was a longtime resident of the Wetumka and Okemah area. He worked as a barber for many years having started in Broken Bow, Oklahoma before opening up shops in Wetumka, Weleetka and Okemah. He enjoyed watching the grandkids play ball, watching OU sports and going to church. When he was younger, he loved playing horseshoes. He was also a member of the Randall Mission Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Augustine Harjo; two brothers, Raymond and Jimmy; two sisters, Helen and Agnes and one son, Harold Ray Harjo.

He is survived by two sons, Harry Harjo and wife Mahaluy of Wetumka and Herman Harjo of Holdenville; three daughters, Bessie Fields of Sapulpa, Lenora Deere and husband James of Wetumka and Pam Harjo of Glenpool; one sister, Linda McIntosh of Yukon; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Harjo, Jason Harjo, Mike Fields, Adrian Harjo, Russell Harjo and Patrick Randall.

Honorary bearers will be grandkids and great-grandkids.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Mitchell Taylor and Rev. Paul Fixico.