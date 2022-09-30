Funeral services for Dortha Sue Zackery will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Bro. Wesley Berry officiating.

Dortha Sue Zackery was born December 13, 1942 in Dewar, Oklahoma to Johnnie McComb and Opal Elizabeth (Sutterfield) McComb. She passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home in Weleetka at the age of 79.

Mrs. Zackery was a resident of Weleetka, Oklahoma and had worked in medical records with the Henryetta Hospital. She and Carl Zackery were married May 21, 1992 in Castle, Oklahoma; he later preceded her in death in 2019.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Larry Don Diggins, one brother, Johnnie Daniel “Danny” McComb Jr. and one sister, Alice Lloyd.

She is survived by two daughters, Kellie Marie Rector and husband Christopher of Weleetka and Angela Riketa Herring and husband James of Okemah; one sister, Mary Cox and husband Ron of Collinsville, Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.