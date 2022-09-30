Funeral services for Ruth Lavon Guinn will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Assembly of God Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Hanna Cemetery.

Ruth Lavon Guinn was born September 26, 1952 in Hanna, Oklahoma to Hershel B. West and Vera Nadine (Schnider) West. She passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 69.

Lavon was a longtime resident of Okfuskee County and was a loving homemaker. On December 12, 1968 in Hanna, Oklahoma, she married Lynn D. Guinn.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Fay McKinney.

She is survived by three sons, Jeff Guinn and wife Deborah of Okemah, Steven Guinn and wife Angela of Okemah and Matthew Guinn and wife Roseane of Broken Arrow; two brothers, Eddie West and wife Shirley of Coweta and James West of Okmulgee; four sisters, Katie Bowden and husband Freddie of Oktaha, Barbara Pendley and husband Buddie of Broken Arrow, Mary Hammontree and husband Bog and Donna Berryman and husband Joe of Okmulgee and six grandchildren, Dillon Guinn, Austin and Sydney Guinn, Bryce Guinn, Turner Dean and Chris Guinn.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell Guinn, Luster Guinn, William Guinn, Dillon Guinn, Austin Guinn, Bryce Guinn, Turner Dean and Chris Guinn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jeremy Fairres.