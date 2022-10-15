Funeral services for Paula Jean Coston will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Okemah Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Vamoosa Cemetery.

Paula Jean Coston was born August 4, 1947 to Alvie William “Son” Herring and Evalyn (Huckleberry) Herring Earnest. She passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Paula was a longtime resident of Okemah and a 1965 graduate of Okemah High School. She worked as a hairstylist for over 40 years. Paula enjoyed traveling, cooking, going to the casino and loved her family. On December 22, 1986, in Eufaula, Oklahoma, she married Darrell Wayne Coston.

She is preceded in death by her father; one brother, Rex and one grandson, Joshua.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Wayne Coston of the home; her mother, Evalyn Herring-Earnest of Okemah; one son, David Swayze and Tonya Jarvis of Okemah; two daughters, Deanna Hinkle and husband Kevin of Okemah and Deaundra Swayze of Okemah; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Hinkle, Tanner Hinds, Jake Hinkle, Zachary Worley, Cody Swayze and Talan Hinds.

Honorary bearers include Max Henry and David Swayze.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Bobby Green.