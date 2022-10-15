VA Hosts Tribal Women Veterans Summit in partnership with Muscogee Nation and Oklahoma State Department of Veterans Affairs, Nov. 3

WHEN: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: River Spirit Conference Center

8330 Riverside Parkway, Tulsa, OK

HOW: Event Registration: https://forms.office.com/g/zd6CDxyggF

Hotel Reservations: MN Veterans Women Summit

BACKGROUND:

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Tribal Government Relations, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Veterans Affairs’ Women Veterans Program and Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, is hosting an in-person Tribal Women Veterans Summit on November 3.

In 2020, the Summit was canceled because of pandemic safety concerns. In 2021, it was held virtually.

“We are very excited to have the Summit in-person this year,” said VA Tribal Government Relations Specialist Mary Culley. “Women Veterans have told me they are eager to see one another, renew relationships, meet new people, and engage in beneficial discussions. We are looking forward to the participation and involvement from our tribal women Veterans and providers.”

The goals of the Summit are to educate Tribal Women who served in the military about the VA benefits and services they have earned and to better understand the unique gaps and barriers they encounter. The event also provides an opportunity for Tribal Women Veterans to voice their opinions and share their experiences.

“I always enjoy working directly with the Veterans we serve,” said Culley. “Even though we haven’t had the opportunity to meet face-to-face in the last two years, VA used creativity and virtual platforms to help us bridge the gap.”

For more information, contact VA Tribal Government Relations Specialist Mary Culley, 405-626-3426 or Mary.Culley@va.gov; Oklahoma State Department of Veterans Affairs Women’s Program Manager Lisa Mussett, 405-523-4020 or lisa.mussett@odva.ok.gov; or Rachel Riddle, Muscogee Nation, 918-732-7616 or rriddle@muscogeenation.com

# # #