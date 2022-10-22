Funeral services for Omar Lee Stacy will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery of Okemah.

Omar Lee Stacy was born January 16, 1933 in Pharoah, Oklahoma to Virgil and Lillie (Dearman) Stacy. He passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

Omar was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and previously resided in California where he worked in lumber mills. He was also a truck driver and proudly served his country with the United States Army. Omer enjoyed working on old tractors and reading Louis Lamour novels. He was also a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. On February 6, 1981, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, he married Thelma Cain; she later preceded him in death on September 26, 2009.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Robin Masters; brothers, Elmer, Cy, G.C. “Short”, Ray, Billy and Gene Stacy; sisters, Wanda Wilbourn and Juanita Henderson; grandson, Kyle Bentley; son in law, Roy Bentley and daughter in law, Julie Stacy.

Survivors include his son, Troy Stacy of Okemah; two daughters, Tammie Bentley of Okemah and Melinda Davenport of Springfield, Missouri; one sister, Oma Edwards of Okemah; seven grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.