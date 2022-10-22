Graveside services for Sammy Ray Little will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Bearden Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Wind officiating.

Sammy Ray Little was born January 8, 1952 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Leo and Doma Mae (Humble) Little. He passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Oklahoma City at the age of 70.

Mr. Little was a longtime resident of Okfuskee County. He also proudly served his country with the United States Army. On December 3, 1974, in Okfuskee County, he married Unita Kay Morris. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, yard work and, more than anything else, spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Bonita Little and one grandson, Seth Little.

Survivors include his wife, Unita Kay Little of the home; three sons, Sammy Little Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Okemah, Terry Little of Okemah and Larry Little and wife Larissa of Okemah; one daughter, Sherri Little of Okemah; three brothers, Jack Little of Claremore, Jim Humble and wife Ethel of Okemah and Bob Little and wife Annie of Sundown, Texas; two sisters, Ann Little of Paragould, Arkansas and Sue Yahola and husband Roman of Okemah; 11 grandchildren, Kaetlyn McCoy, Kagen, Lainey, Braden, Hali, Kolvin, Lakota, Karson and Catalina Little, Wesley Smith and Dakota Carpitcher and three great-grandchildren, Avery Shipp, Rugar McCoy and Sadie-Mae Little. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.