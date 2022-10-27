Funeral services for Kimberly J. Switch will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Greenleaf Indian Baptist Church of Okemah with Rev. Mitchell Taylor officiating. Wake services will be Thursday also at the Greenleaf Church at 7:00 PM.

Kimberly J. Switch was born March 31, 1979 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Jerry Scott and Eugenia Faye Holahta. She passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home at the age of 43.

Kim was a loving mother and nurse. She was proud of her work and was a nurse with Okemah Care Center for the past six years. Kim had a huge heart and loved spending time with her family and watching her kids play ball. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Scott and siblings, April Holahta and Timothy Buckley.

Survivors include her mother, Eugenia Faye Holahta; two sons, Dru and Alvin Switch; three daughters, Nevaeh, Meranda and Savanah Switch; two grandchildren, Nyla and Hudson Yahola; one brother, Solomon Buckley and two sisters, Keri Waldon and Elizabeth Buckley.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Alvin Switch, Dru Switch, Johnas Holahta, Daniel Canard, Charlie Buckley and Russell Locust.

Honorary bearers include Randall Locust, Alfred Berryhill and Timmie Holahta.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.