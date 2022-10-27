Lisa Marie (Lysher) Fuller

Lisa Marie (Lysher) Fuller was born on March 17, 1961 , and gained her wings

on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 61 years old.

Lisa was born to Wayne Lysher and Barbara (Sharp) Porter in Richland, WA.

She attended different schools in Oklahoma, Washington, and Alaska before

graduating from Cole High School in Richland, WA in 1979.

Lisa married Gene Fuller, on June 23, 2001, and they resided on a small farm

in Cromwell. Lisa loved her cows, horses, and dogs. She had numerous animal

rescues in Washington and Oklahoma for 18 years. She showed great love and

kindness to everyone she met. She and Gene hosted the Fuller Family Reunion

at their farm for 4 years.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 21 years of the home, daughter Barbara

Joan Curren and husband Isaac of Noble, OK.

2 grandchildren that brought a huge smile to face when she saw them: John

Charles and Elizabeth Marie Curren. She is also survived by her mother,

Barbara Porter of Noble, OK. Brother, Robert Lysher and wife Sue of

Richland, WA and nephew Curtis Lysher.

Step-sister, Regina Cheeves and Husband JR of Maud, OK.Step-brother, Russell

Porter and wife Leslie of Shawnee, OK. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Life memorial will be held Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm at

Cromwell Church of Christ. Lunch will be served at noon for all who would

enjoy the company of family.