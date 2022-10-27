Lisa Marie (Lysher) Fuller
Lisa Marie (Lysher) Fuller
Lisa Marie (Lysher) Fuller was born on March 17, 1961 , and gained her wings
on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 61 years old.
Lisa was born to Wayne Lysher and Barbara (Sharp) Porter in Richland, WA.
She attended different schools in Oklahoma, Washington, and Alaska before
graduating from Cole High School in Richland, WA in 1979.
Lisa married Gene Fuller, on June 23, 2001, and they resided on a small farm
in Cromwell. Lisa loved her cows, horses, and dogs. She had numerous animal
rescues in Washington and Oklahoma for 18 years. She showed great love and
kindness to everyone she met. She and Gene hosted the Fuller Family Reunion
at their farm for 4 years.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 21 years of the home, daughter Barbara
Joan Curren and husband Isaac of Noble, OK.
2 grandchildren that brought a huge smile to face when she saw them: John
Charles and Elizabeth Marie Curren. She is also survived by her mother,
Barbara Porter of Noble, OK. Brother, Robert Lysher and wife Sue of
Richland, WA and nephew Curtis Lysher.
Step-sister, Regina Cheeves and Husband JR of Maud, OK.Step-brother, Russell
Porter and wife Leslie of Shawnee, OK. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Life memorial will be held Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm at
Cromwell Church of Christ. Lunch will be served at noon for all who would
enjoy the company of family.