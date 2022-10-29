Elevated Fire Danger Remains

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to continue using extreme caution in the face of elevated fire danger. While rains this week have given portions of the state temporary relief, it could take only a single day for our wildfire risk to reach levels we saw earlier this month. OFS is still asking everyone to delay outdoor burning when possible. Further, any outdoor burning activity that has occurred should be checked to ensure that the fire is fully extinguished.

“Wildland fuel dryness remains at exceptional and extreme levels despite the welcome rains earlier this week,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “OFS is keeping a close eye on the weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and levels are at the highest possible.”

Long-range predictions indicate drought conditions are expected to persist into fall and into winter. Seasonal dormancy will drive increase wildland fuel’s availability to burn.

“We could see some improvement in fire danger indices in late fall, but current indications are that above normal fire occurrence and severity may persist through the dormant season,” said OFS Fire Management Chief Andy James. “The bottom line is that the Oklahoma landscape remains primed for wildfire activity.”