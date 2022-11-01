Julia E. Baker gained her wings on October 40, 2022 at the age of 94. She will join her husband of 56 years, Jack Baker and many other family and friends.

Julia was born in Battleground, Washington on March 13, 1928. The family moved to the Coquille, Oregon area where she went to school and lived for many years before moving to Roseburg, Oregon. She was a trailblazer for independent women and a real whipper snapper! They traveled many places in the world before settling in Apache Junction, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Dale Baker; two brothers, Cecil and John Burgess and one sister, Ann Chambers.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Garrison and husband Mike of Wetumka; four sons, butch Baker of Shasta Lake, California, Larry Baker of White City, Oregon, James Baker Jr. of Washington and Patrick Baker of Olivehurst, California; two sisters, Ruth Robison of Marion, Montana and Faye Sturdivant of Coquille, Oregon; one brother in law, Larry Baker and wife Donna of Coos Bay, Oregon; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date on the Oregon coast.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.