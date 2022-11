Veteran’s Day Programs

November 10

Oakes Elementary School 6:00 P.M.

November 11

Okemah High School 10:00 A.M. At the Dome

Okemah High School will be having our annual Veterans Day assembly at 10 A.M. on November 11th in the Dome on the campus of the high school? Also, please let everyone know that all veterans are invited and that there will be refreshments afterwards.

November 14

Mason School. 10:00 A.M