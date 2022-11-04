Clara Christine Curtsinger was born December 25, 1963 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Kenneth W. Baker and Artie (Gooding) Baker. She passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home in Castle, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

Clara was a longtime resident of the Castle and Okemah area. She was a homemaker and enjoyed tooling leather.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Lynn.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Jewel Curtsinger of Castle; two sons, Adam Bill Curtsinger and wife Dondi Lynn of Castle and Casey Jewel Curtsinger of Okemah; three brothers, Kenny Ray, Tracy T. and Michael Shawn; two sisters, Debbie and Tory and five grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.