NOTIFICATION OF WALKAWAY: DERIK TAYLOR (DOC 703090)

MCALESTER – Derik Wayne Taylor (DOC 703090), an inmate at Jackie Brannon Corrections Center, has unlawfully walked away from the corrections facility in which he was housed.

Inmate Taylor was unaccounted at 7:10 a.m. on November 5 after failing to report to his assigned kitchen duty. Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.

Inmate Taylor, 32, is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions out of Garfield County. He is a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has a yin and yang tattoo on the right side of his neck. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence for Burglary II and a 4-year sentence for Escape After Lawful Arrest, both out of Le Flore County.

If you have seen Inmate Taylor or know of his whereabouts, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.