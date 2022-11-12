We the People

By Congressman Markwayne Mullin

The United States democracy is the greatest experiment of self-government the world has ever known. The United States of America is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. We are blessed to live in the greatest country in the world where we choose our leaders and the direction we want our country to go with every election. Our vote is our voice, and it counts.

According to our Founding Fathers, the freedom for individuals to exercise their mind is our most fundamental right, one from which all other civil rights and liberties are derived. I hope you’ve taken the chance to exercise your right to vote and had a moment to reflect upon what that truly means.

It’s been the honor of a lifetime representing the Second District of Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past nine years. If you had told this kid from Westville what was in store for his future, and that it included Washington, D.C., I would never have believed you. With God as my witness and my family by my side, there is nothing more important to me than fighting for our state. As I like to say, if the rest of America looked like Oklahoma, we’d be in much better shape.

With Election Day now behind us, I’ll leave y’all with one thought. Every morning, I wake up and say, “love the people, love the call” and I mean it. I love our state, our country, and the people in it. As we continue forward, I am optimistic in what we can do together. This job is a service and a blessing. And it’s been the honor of my lifetime.