Certified Healthy Oklahoma Applications are Open

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has started accepting applications for the 2022 Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – is a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.

“Businesses, organizations and communities that earn the Certified Healthy Oklahoma status lead the way when it comes to making health and wellness a top priority,” said Dr. Julie Dearing, OSDH State Program Coordinator. “This is really an opportunity for programs across the state to gain recognition of the work that has and is being done to help increase the health of their community.”

Applications must be received by close of business on Feb. 10, 2023 to be considered. There is no cost to apply.

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program offers certifications in seven categories: Business, School, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and Restaurant. There are three levels of certification: Basic, Merit and Excellence.

Applicants will receive a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, and could qualify for additional resources to help create healthier environments. Program participants will be notified in early January of which certification level they were awarded, and in the spring will receive formal recognition at an annual awards ceremony.

More than 1,200 Oklahoma businesses and organizations were certified through the program in 2021.

To learn more about Certified Healthy Oklahoma, or to apply, please visit certifiedhealthyok.com.