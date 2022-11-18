Funeral services for Donald Lee Rutland will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Donald Lee Rutland was born August 22, 1938 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Glenn Ralph Rutland and Willie Lee (McCurdy) Rutland. He passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home in Okemah at the age of 84.

Don was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and retired oilfield worker. He and Joyce Edna Brandt were married in 1958; she later preceded him in death. Don enjoyed coon hunting, working his cattle and especially loved going to family gatherings.

Also preceding in death were his parents; two brothers, Phillip and Lester; one daughter, Donna and one granddaughter, Leslie.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Rutland and wife Paige of Okemah and Danny Rutland and wife Stacey of Okemah; three daughters, Debbie Willard and husband Randy of Heath, Texas, Dianne Duvall and husband Gary of Henryetta and Tammy Choate and husband Mike of Okemah; one brother, Charles Rutland of Hugo, Oklahoma; one sister, Deloris Joslin of Shawnee, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Brian, Michael and Bradley Willard, Tanner and Tyler Choate, Chris and Bryan Wilson, Jake Rutland, Kyle Standley and Evan Rutland.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Charlie Stotts and assisted by Bro. Clyde Walker.

