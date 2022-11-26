Funeral services for James C. Vance will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery of Okemah with full military honors.

James Calvert Vance was born September 6, 1949 in Colby, Kansas to James Arlin Vance and Bonnie June (Bottorff) Vance. He passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his home south of Okemah.

Jim was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a 1967 graduate of Okemah High School. He and Sharon Gail Williams were married July 14, 1977; she later preceded him in death in 2019. Jim was a hard worker, having worked many years building fence, construction work and also as a mechanic. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, camping, playing pool and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Jim also proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Roger and Kenny Vance; one sister, Vickie Carrol and great-grandson, David Green.

He is survived by two daughters, Maylene Galbraith and husband Richard of Okemah and Peggy Nichols of Holdenville; five grandchildren, Page Green and husband Kris of Holdenville, Heather Parker and husband Tre of Bearden, Amanda Galbraith of Oklahoma City, A.J. Nichols of Holdenville and Thea Nichols of Holdenville; two great-grandchildren, Kimber Green and Allen Parker with one on the way, Willow Parker; two sisters in law, Sue Barnes and husband Phillip of Cromwell and Karen Vance of Sasakwa and one aunt, Velma Hill of California.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Richard Galbraith, Dennis Travis, Bill Monday, Allen Rocha, Todd Fairres and Amanda Galbraith.

Honorary bearers include Chad Harjo and Chris Miller.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Richard Underwood.

