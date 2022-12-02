Funeral services for Edith B. Walker will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church of Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Edith B. Walker was born December 22, 1928 in Yeager, Oklahoma to Harry and Maggie (Hill) Leftwich. She passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 93.

Mrs. Walker was a longtime resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and a member of the Assembly of God Church of Wetumka. She and Allen Walker were married January 2, 1947 in Brownwood, Texas; he later preceded her in death on October 30, 2012. Mrs. Walker was a loving homemaker and housewife who enjoyed working crossword puzzles, she loved her dogs and also watching Dr. Phil. She had a passion for baking and during the holidays, everyone called Edith to make them pies. Her specialty was baking pecan and apple pies that were delicious.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Horace, Emmit, Joe and Troy; one son, Bruce Walker and two great-grandchildren, Riley Clay Griggs and Jennifer Jeffrey.

She is survived by one son, Billy Walker of Wetumka; one daughter, Faye Griggs and husband Rick of Wetumka; one sister, Wilma Stephens of Weleetka; one grandson, Richard Griggs; two great-grandchildren, Breanna Hill and Trenton Griggs; seven great-great-grandchildren, Zayden, Landon, Rylee, London, Marco, Waylon and Sawyer and special friends and neighbors, Rebecca and Robert Cooper, Micah Hill, Lainey Hill, Libby Hill, Emmit and Sue Leftwich, Brenda and Larry Guest and Mike Clark.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Cooper, Micah Hill, Randy Leftwich, Jason Jeffrey, Sawyer Jeffrey and John Parker.

Honorary bearers include Curtis Leftwich and Waylon Jeffrey.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger and Chaplain Mason Leftwich.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.