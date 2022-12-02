Phyllis June Crawford

Phyllis June Crawford, a resident of Eufaula, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Muskogee, OK at the age of 84. She was born June 13, 1938 in Ada, OK to James Carol Graham & Floye Lucinda (Campbell) Graham.

Phyllis loved her family and she loved to quilt. She was a member of the Allen Freewill Baptist Church in Weleetka.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Dale Crawford of the home, son, Ricky Dale Crawford & wife Jammie of Burlington, Iowa, daughter, Amy Fullerton of Eufuala, son, Rusty Crawford & wife Johnnie of Weleetka, son Eddie Crawford & wife Roberta of Bartlesville, grandchildren; Aimee, Amanda C., Rhian, Jed, Jamie Don, Doyle, Shawnda, Rusty, Amanda D., Robert Jeannie, Mark, Kasie, and Tyler, great grandchildren; Nicole Cache, Tucker, Jacob, Hannah, Saylor, Jacob, Doyle Jr., Hayleigh, Tucker, Luke, Raegan, Brynlee, Natalie, and Brodie, one great grandchild, Presley Jo, brother, Gerald Graham & wife Evelyene and their children, Bruce Lisa, and Jennifer, as well as a host other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 5-8 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Integrity Funeral Service.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022 at Allen Freewill Baptist Church near Weleetka with Rev. Tim Gentry, officiating. Interment will follow at Likowski Cemetery in Pharoah. Services are under the direction and care of Integrity Funeral Service in Henryetta.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Don Wasson, Rhian Ross, Rusty Allen Crawford II, Jed Crawford, Tyler Crawford, and Jacob Berry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Acie Conrad, Calvin Winn, and Tom Williams.