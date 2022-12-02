 Skip to content

Senate Pro Tem Treat Announces GOP Committee Leadership, Committee Assignments

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat today announced Republican committee leadership roles and assignments for the upcoming the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that begins in February.

“I have full faith in these individuals to develop ideas to advance our state,” Pro Tem Treat said. “I appreciate their willingness to accept these positions on behalf of their constituents and all Oklahomans. They will work collectively with their colleagues to look at issues, study them and take action on meaningful reforms to make Oklahoma a more prosperous state. I’m honored to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants.”

The following is a full list of GOP committee chairmen, vice chairmen and committee assignments. A list of room numbers, meeting days and times will be updated and available on the website soon.

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, Chair

Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair

Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson

Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston

Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain

Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa

Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville

 

Tourism and Wildlife

Senator Dave Bullard, R-Durant, Chair

Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, Vice Chair

Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan

Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville

Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee

Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

 

Finance

Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Chair

Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Vice Chair

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville

Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry

Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City

Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman

Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City

Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon

Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah

 

Business and Commerce

Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Chair

Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, Vice Chair

Senator George Burns, R-Pollard

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee

Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa

Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa

Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore

Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

 

Education

Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Chair

Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, Vice Chair

Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville

Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston

Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

Senator Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee

Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

 

Retirement and Insurance

Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Chair

Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, Vice Chair

Senator Bill Coleman, Ponca City

Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan

Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain

Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa

Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville

 

Judiciary

Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Chair

Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville, Vice Chair 

Senator David Bullard, R-Durant

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville

Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry

Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher

Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon

Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

 

Aeronautics and Transportation

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Chair

Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson, Vice Chair

Senator George Burns, R-Pollard

Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika

Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa

Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City

Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City

Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

 

Veterans and Military Affairs

Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Chair

Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, Vice Chair

Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville

Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee

Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington

Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore

Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon

 

Rules

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Chair

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Vice Chair

Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Senator David Bullard, R-Durant

Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher

Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika

Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City

Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City

Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah

 

JCAR

Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, Chair

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Vice Chair

Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson

Senator David Bullard, R-Durant

Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City

Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan

Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston

Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee

Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

 

Health and Human Services

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, Chair

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Vice Chair

Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville

Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry

Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee

Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa

Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman

Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City

 

Energy and Telecommunications

Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Chair

Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Vice Chair

Senator David Bullard, R-Bullard

Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus

Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee

Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika

Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa

Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville

 

Public Safety

Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, Chair

Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Vice Chair

Senator George Burns, R-Pollard

Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater

Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville

Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

 

General Government

Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, Chair

Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, Vice Chair

Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson

Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain

Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa

Senator Ally Siefried, R-Claremore

Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

 

Appropriations

Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Chair

Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair

Senator George Burns, R-Pollard

Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow

Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus

Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher

Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa

Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City

Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah

Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville

 

The Subcommittees on appropriations are as followed:

Education

Senator Adam Pugh, Chair

Senator Kristen Thompson, Vice Chair

Senator Chris Kidd

Senator Dave Rader

Senator Brenda Stanley

Senator Ally Seifried

 

Health and Human Services

Senator Paul Rosino, Chair

Senator John Michael Montgomery, Vice Chair

Senator Micheal Bergstrom

Senator Jessica Garvin

Senator Rob Standridge

 

Natural Resources and Regulatory Services

Senator Darcy Jech, Chair

Senator George Burns, Vice Chair

Senator David Bullard

Senator Shane Jett

Senator Lonnie Paxton

 

Select Agencies

Senator Tom Dugger, Chair

Senator Dana Prieto, Vice Chair

Senator Nathan Dahm

Senator Roland Pederson

Senator Jack Stewart

 

General Government and Transportation

Senator John Haste, Chair

Senator Tom Woods, Vice Chair

Senator Jerry Alvord

Senator Warren Hamilton

Senator Darrell Weaver

 

Public Safety and Judiciary

Senator Brent Howard, Chair

Senator Blake Stephens, Vice Chair

Senator Julie Daniels

Senator Todd Gollihare

Senator Casey Murdock

Senator Cody Rogers

 

OMES/ARPA Oversight

Senator Chuck Hall, Chair

Senator Joe Newhouse, Vice Chair

Senator Bill Coleman

Senator Grant Green

Senator Dwayne Pemberton

###

Media Contact

Alex Gerszewski, Communications Director

alex.gerszewski@oksenate.gov

Office | (405) 521-5780

Cell | (580) 541-4800
