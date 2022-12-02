Senate Pro Tem Treat Announces GOP Committee Leadership, Committee Assignments
|
Senate Pro Tem Treat Announces GOP Committee Leadership, Committee Assignments
OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat today announced Republican committee leadership roles and assignments for the upcoming the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that begins in February.
“I have full faith in these individuals to develop ideas to advance our state,” Pro Tem Treat said. “I appreciate their willingness to accept these positions on behalf of their constituents and all Oklahomans. They will work collectively with their colleagues to look at issues, study them and take action on meaningful reforms to make Oklahoma a more prosperous state. I’m honored to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants.”
The following is a full list of GOP committee chairmen, vice chairmen and committee assignments. A list of room numbers, meeting days and times will be updated and available on the website soon.
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, Chair
Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair
Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson
Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain
Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle
Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa
Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville
Tourism and Wildlife
Senator Dave Bullard, R-Durant, Chair
Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, Vice Chair
Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater
Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan
Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville
Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah
Finance
Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Chair
Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Vice Chair
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville
Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry
Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt
Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman
Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City
Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon
Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah
Business and Commerce
Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Chair
Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, Vice Chair
Senator George Burns, R-Pollard
Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee
Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa
Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa
Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore
Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
Education
Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Chair
Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, Vice Chair
Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville
Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston
Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle
Senator Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond
Retirement and Insurance
Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Chair
Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, Vice Chair
Senator Bill Coleman, Ponca City
Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater
Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain
Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa
Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville
Judiciary
Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Chair
Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville, Vice Chair
Senator David Bullard, R-Durant
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville
Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry
Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher
Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon
Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
Aeronautics and Transportation
Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Chair
Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson, Vice Chair
Senator George Burns, R-Pollard
Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika
Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa
Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa
Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City
Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah
Veterans and Military Affairs
Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Chair
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, Vice Chair
Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville
Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee
Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle
Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington
Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore
Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon
Rules
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Chair
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Vice Chair
Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Senator David Bullard, R-Durant
Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City
Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan
Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher
Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika
Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City
Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah
JCAR
Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, Chair
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Vice Chair
Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson
Senator David Bullard, R-Durant
Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City
Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan
Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston
Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
Health and Human Services
Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, Chair
Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Vice Chair
Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville
Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry
Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa
Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman
Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City
Energy and Telecommunications
Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Chair
Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Vice Chair
Senator David Bullard, R-Bullard
Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus
Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee
Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika
Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa
Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville
Public Safety
Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, Chair
Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Vice Chair
Senator George Burns, R-Pollard
Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater
Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville
Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah
Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond
General Government
Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, Chair
Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, Vice Chair
Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson
Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain
Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt
Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa
Senator Ally Siefried, R-Claremore
Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
Appropriations
Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Chair
Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair
Senator George Burns, R-Pollard
Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater
Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow
Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus
Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher
Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa
Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah
Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond
Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville
The Subcommittees on appropriations are as followed:
Education
Senator Adam Pugh, Chair
Senator Kristen Thompson, Vice Chair
Senator Chris Kidd
Senator Dave Rader
Senator Brenda Stanley
Senator Ally Seifried
Health and Human Services
Senator Paul Rosino, Chair
Senator John Michael Montgomery, Vice Chair
Senator Micheal Bergstrom
Senator Jessica Garvin
Senator Rob Standridge
Natural Resources and Regulatory Services
Senator Darcy Jech, Chair
Senator George Burns, Vice Chair
Senator David Bullard
Senator Shane Jett
Senator Lonnie Paxton
Select Agencies
Senator Tom Dugger, Chair
Senator Dana Prieto, Vice Chair
Senator Nathan Dahm
Senator Roland Pederson
Senator Jack Stewart
General Government and Transportation
Senator John Haste, Chair
Senator Tom Woods, Vice Chair
Senator Jerry Alvord
Senator Warren Hamilton
Senator Darrell Weaver
Public Safety and Judiciary
Senator Brent Howard, Chair
Senator Blake Stephens, Vice Chair
Senator Julie Daniels
Senator Todd Gollihare
Senator Casey Murdock
Senator Cody Rogers
OMES/ARPA Oversight
Senator Chuck Hall, Chair
Senator Joe Newhouse, Vice Chair
Senator Bill Coleman
Senator Grant Green
Senator Dwayne Pemberton
###
Media Contact
Alex Gerszewski, Communications Director
Office | (405) 521-5780
Cell | (580) 541-4800