Senate Pro Tem Treat Announces GOP Committee Leadership, Committee Assignments OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat today announced Republican committee leadership roles and assignments for the upcoming the 59th Oklahoma Legislature that begins in February. “I have full faith in these individuals to develop ideas to advance our state,” Pro Tem Treat said. “I appreciate their willingness to accept these positions on behalf of their constituents and all Oklahomans. They will work collectively with their colleagues to look at issues, study them and take action on meaningful reforms to make Oklahoma a more prosperous state. I’m honored to serve alongside these talented and dedicated public servants.” The following is a full list of GOP committee chairmen, vice chairmen and committee assignments. A list of room numbers, meeting days and times will be updated and available on the website soon. Agriculture and Rural Affairs Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, Chair Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville Tourism and Wildlife Senator Dave Bullard, R-Durant, Chair Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, Vice Chair Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah Finance Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Chair Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Vice Chair Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah Business and Commerce Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Chair Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, Vice Chair Senator George Burns, R-Pollard Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore Education Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Chair Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, Vice Chair Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle Senator Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond Retirement and Insurance Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Chair Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, Vice Chair Senator Bill Coleman, Ponca City Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville Judiciary Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Chair Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville, Vice Chair Senator David Bullard, R-Durant Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore Aeronautics and Transportation Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Chair Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson, Vice Chair Senator George Burns, R-Pollard Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah Veterans and Military Affairs Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Chair Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, Vice Chair Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon Rules Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Chair Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Vice Chair Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair Senator David Bullard, R-Durant Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah JCAR Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, Chair Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Vice Chair Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson Senator David Bullard, R-Durant Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore Health and Human Services Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, Chair Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Vice Chair Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City Energy and Telecommunications Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, Chair Senator Grant Green, R-Wellston Vice Chair Senator David Bullard, R-Bullard Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus Senator Shane Jett, R-Shawnee Senator Chris Kidd, R-Waurika Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville Public Safety Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, Chair Senator Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, Vice Chair Senator George Burns, R-Pollard Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond General Government Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, Chair Senator Jack Stewart, R-Yukon, Vice Chair Senator Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt Senator Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa Senator Ally Siefried, R-Claremore Senator Darrell Weaver, R-Moore Appropriations Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Chair Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Vice Chair Senator George Burns, R-Pollard Senator Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher Senator John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton Senator Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa Senator Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa Senator Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah Senator Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond Senator Tom Woods, R-Westville The Subcommittees on appropriations are as followed: Education Senator Adam Pugh, Chair Senator Kristen Thompson, Vice Chair Senator Chris Kidd Senator Dave Rader Senator Brenda Stanley Senator Ally Seifried Health and Human Services Senator Paul Rosino, Chair Senator John Michael Montgomery, Vice Chair Senator Micheal Bergstrom Senator Jessica Garvin Senator Rob Standridge Natural Resources and Regulatory Services Senator Darcy Jech, Chair Senator George Burns, Vice Chair Senator David Bullard Senator Shane Jett Senator Lonnie Paxton Select Agencies Senator Tom Dugger, Chair Senator Dana Prieto, Vice Chair Senator Nathan Dahm Senator Roland Pederson Senator Jack Stewart General Government and Transportation Senator John Haste, Chair Senator Tom Woods, Vice Chair Senator Jerry Alvord Senator Warren Hamilton Senator Darrell Weaver Public Safety and Judiciary Senator Brent Howard, Chair Senator Blake Stephens, Vice Chair Senator Julie Daniels Senator Todd Gollihare Senator Casey Murdock Senator Cody Rogers OMES/ARPA Oversight Senator Chuck Hall, Chair Senator Joe Newhouse, Vice Chair Senator Bill Coleman Senator Grant Green Senator Dwayne Pemberton