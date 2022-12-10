Funeral services for Simmer Hicks will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Okfuskee Community Center north of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Hicks Family Cemetery of Okemah. Wake services will be Friday, 7:00 PM at the Community Center.

Simmer Hicks was born September 8, 1959 in Okfuskee County to Joe and Lorene (Little) Hicks. He passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Simmer was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. He and Sharon Kay Yarbrough were married June 28, 2002. They had been together since November 18, 1978. Simmer worked for many years at the Haydon Farm in Haydonville, Oklahoma. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, especially watching them play ball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Sims Country Hicks; two brothers, Terry and Johnnie Hicks; one grandson, Avery Harjo and one granddaughter, Crimson Osborne.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hicks of the home; four sons, Ernest McPerryman (Melody) of Morris, Curtis Harjo (Justine) of Wetumka, Sagey Hicks (Susan) of Fairland and Hotvle Hicks of Okmulgee; six daughters, Shelley Hicks (Eric) of Okemah, Vcenv Hicks, Wcenv Hicks, Emma Hicks, Leah Hicks and Demi Hicks all of the home; five sisters, Aggie Beaver of Okemah, Mary Walters of Okemah, Annie Hicks of Okemah, Lou Annie Walters of Okemah (Louis) and Rita Hicks (Wilson) of Okmulgee; 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Mvhayv Harjo, Sagey Hicks Jr., Phil Phillips, Josiah McPerryman, Justin Smith and Bobby Dearman.

Honorary bearers include his grandkids, the Okfuskee Ceremonial Ground, Chris Powell, Marty Branscum and Charlie Diebold.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and Rev. Eric Thlocco officiating.

