Together Oklahoma to host meeting for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Cherokee, and Okfuskee counties, will discuss hunger and access to affordable, healthy food

Together Oklahoma — OK Policy’s grassroots advocacy program — has announced it will hold a community meeting in Okmulgee county (both in-person and online) on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at College of the Muscogee Nation.

Whether it’s the supply chain, inflation or even the distance it takes to get to a grocery store, people across Oklahoma struggle to put food on the table, especially nutritious quality food that will keep them and their family happy and healthy. At this meeting, Together OK will explore the different policies and actions Oklahomans can make so that everyone in the state has access to good food and a better quality of life.

The meeting will feature a community dialogue on hunger and access to affordable food. Guests will include State Senator Roger Thompson and Hunger Free Oklahoma. They will discuss some of the policies and problems both have been working on to address access to affordable food.

It also will be an opportunity for residents to learn how Together Oklahoma works to help put power back in the hands of everyday Oklahomans, as well as the chance to connect with fellow advocates in the community.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 108 at the College of the Muscogee Nation, 2170 Raven Cir, Okmulgee, OK 74447. This event is hybrid, with the virtual option available via Zoom.

Additional Together Oklahoma meetings will be held across the state in January.

Together Oklahoma is a nonpartisan coalition of citizens working together to secure a robust future for our state. A program of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Together OK serves as a grassroots education and advocacy group connecting Oklahoma values to state budget priorities

For more information, visit TogetherOK.org/events or contact Northeast Regional Organizer Austin Webb at awebb@togetherok.org.