Billy Clyde Hollingsworth

1947-2022

Billy Clyde Hollingsworth entered this world on Tuesday, September 9, 1947 in Salem, Arkansas and departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma, at the age of 75.

Billy was the son of Auddist Evens Hollingsworth and Lethia Mae (Cooper) Hollingsworth, the 6th of eight children. Billy served his country during the Vietnam War as a soldier of the United States Navy.

Billy was a general laborer and spent many years of his adult life in California. This is where he married his first wife Ilene and his children were born. After visiting Oklahoma many times, he decided to make Okemah his home. He loved to entertain the kids by making his Hula girl tattoo dance and talking very convincingly like Donald Duck.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Calvin Hollingsworth of Clayton, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Wanda Conley Ray of Visalia, California, and Judy Ann Abbs of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Billy is survived by his wife, Annie Mae Taylor of the home in Okemah, Oklahoma; one daughter, Rhonda Nevarez of Visalia, California; two sons, William Hollingsworth of Porterville, California, and Brian Hollingsworth of Okemah, Oklahoma; two sisters, Syble Louise Dodson of Castle, Oklahoma and Dorothy Youngblood of Crane, Missouri; two brothers, Bob Hollingsworth of Okemah, Oklahoma and Greg Hollingsworth of Farmersville, California; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and the mother of his children, Ilene Cortinas of Porterville, California, along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and old friends.

Cremation services were provided by Gary Kelly’s Add’vantage Funeral Home of Tulsa, Oklahoma.