Donald D. Smith

Funeral services for Donald Dewayne Smith will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Okemah.

Donald Dewayne Smith was born December 5, 1975 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Wes Albert Smith and Delois Ann (Tillery) Smith. He passed away Monday, December 12th at his home in Okemah at the age of 47.

Donald was a lifelong resident of Okemah. He worked as a pipeliner and enjoyed fishing, watching sports, pulling pranks and especially loved family gathering and his grandkids. He will be missed. On October 17, 2020, in Okemah, he married Melissa Henderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and Timothy; one sister, Teresa and son in law, Justin Rhinehart.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Smith of the home; three sons, Michael Smith (Jessica) of McAlester, Brian Smith of Wetumka and Daxx Rogers of Tulsa; three daughters, Treasure Smith (Frank Henson) of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Cassie Rhinehart of Wetumka and Kendell Smith of Wetumka; one brother, Wes Smith (Barbara) of Okemah; three sisters, Tina Massey of Okemah, Terita Rich (Mark) of Okemah and Sherry Smith of Okemah and five grandchildren (and 2 on the way).

Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Joe Robison, Chris Smith, Jonathon Smith, Edward Dodson and Richard Dennis.

Honorary bearers include Brady Phillips and Jay Poole.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Sister Charlsie Rich.

