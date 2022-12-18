Karmen Ann Lindsey

A beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend, Karmen Ann Lindsey, 14, passed away from this Earth on Monday December 12,2022 in St. Louis, Mo. Karmen graced her parents, Jeffery “Kyle” and Cheri, with her birth on August 25th, 2008.

From birth, Karmen showed the world her perseverance, beating each and every odd the doctors threw her way. She faced each challenge with optimism and always displayed how mighty her heart was, keeping a positive attitude, convincing nurses to fluff her pillows, and cheering on roommates that became lifelong friends.

Karmen attended Weleetka schools, where she let her Outlaw pride shine. Karmen cheered for the Outlaws little league football team and competed in the Special Olympics. Karmen enjoyed being a typical teenage girl, perfecting her make-up and fixing her hair, all for the snap chat worthy selfie. She loved being a social media creator, where she would show off her Tik Tok dance skills. It was also well known that Justin Bieber was her favorite, and she got to live out a dream by attending his concert this year.

Those closest to Karmen describe her as sassy, spunky and strong. Her sweet voice and tiny body would fool people, but she quickly reminded them that dynamite comes in small packages. Karmen was known for a smile that could light up a room and had many friends that knew she had their back.

Karmen left this world with a renewed body so she could run through Heaven to meet those awaiting her arrival. Karmen’s awaiting angels were: Ronald and Wanda Dobson, S.A. and Mary Hamil, Mary Lou Brown, Thomas Lindsey, Carmen Hosino and several aunts and uncles.

Karmen‘s legacy lives on through the lives of her parents, Cheri Griggs and Jeffery “Kyle” Lindsey, her siblings, Jeffrey Jr, Kailyn, JaDence, BayLee, and McKinsey, her grandparents, Jeffery “Kent” and Stacy Lindsey, Ronda Griggs, and Paul and Kelly Griggs, her aunts and uncles, Mary Lindsey, Kerry and Amanda Griggs, and Karsen, Paul Jr. and Aria Griggs, along with a multitude of other family and friends that her spirit has touched.

Karmen also leaves behind her cat Eskimo, dog Whiskey, and her bird Penney, which she is now entrusting care to her siblings.

Before her passing, Karmen and her family chose to give the ultimate sacrifice. Karmen became a blessing to other families, donating her eyes to allow another child to see the world. Because of this selfless act, the halls of the hospital were lined with staff and onlookers to praise her and pay their respects during the Honor Walk.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that a donation be made to OU Children’s Hospital in Karmen’s name. She will be looking down smiling, knowing that children are receiving care and healing in her name.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday 12/20/2022 at the Weleetka Gymnasium at 2:00 pm