Funeral services for Turner Lee Walker will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Thlopthlocco Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Turner Lee Walker was born October 23, 1955 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Thomas Lee Walker and Inez Jane (Doxtator) Walker. He passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home in Okemah at the age of 67.

Turner lived most of his life in California where he graduated from Long Beach High School and attended college. While there, he worked many years as an airline mechanic. In 1992, he moved to Okemah. Turner loved sports and also enjoyed fishing. He also proudly served his country with the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tony and Theodore Jackie Walker.

Survivors include his two brothers, Terry Walker of Okemah and Tommy Walker Jr. of Tulsa and two sisters, Teresa Tiger of Holdenville and Tamara Berryhill and husband Rusty of Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Clarence Yarholar.

