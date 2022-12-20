Funeral services for Eugene D. Garrison “Gene” will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Eugene D. Garrison “Gene”, at the age of 90, passed away from this world to join many family and friends in their heavenly home on December 17, 2022.

Gene was born on February 23, 1932 in Lincoln, Arkansas to Pete and Elsie Garrison. In 1941, at nine years old, he and his entire family rode the Greyhound bus out to Fresno, California. As an adult, Gene worked various jobs until he went to work at Gallo Winery for over 40 years. After retirement, he and his wife Olive Ann moved to the Wetumka area where they settled on 160 acres and he, along with other family members, built their dream home.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Elsie; his wife of 67 years, Olive Ann; brothers, Henry, Charlie and Buddy; sisters, Sarah, Marie and Velma; daughters, Jeannette Silveira and Sue Mullins; grandson, Jason Montagne and brother in law, Larry Atkinson.

He is survived by two brothers, Alfred Garrison of Clovis, California and Harold Garrison of Fresno, California; one sister, Lula Combs of Fresno, California; brothers in law, Bob Atkinson and wife Liz and Ernie Atkinson both of the Fresno area; sisters in law, Michelle Garrison of Bakersfield, California and Evelyn Atkinson of Okemah; his son, Mike Garrison and wife Julie of Wetumka; one daughter, Pamela Madron and husband Larry of Kerman, California; grandchildren, Michele, Tammy, Christina, Megan, Haley, Justin, Melissa, Jamie and Tracy; 25 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

This gentle man will be missed by so many; he loved us all.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Atkinson, James Dunn, Gilbert McFarlin, Lawrence McFarlin, Michael Garrison and J.D. Dunn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Darrell McFarlin and Rev. Jeremy Fairres.

