For Sale. Call 918.623.6594 and ask for Pam
Classified Ad
1/5/2023
White Sofa—$75
Ping Pong Table $25
Matching Coffee Table and two end tables-$75 set
Old Wooden Slat bench—$400
Dresser with mirror—$50
Red Love Seat—$150
Dining Room Table with six Chairs— $150
Small Mahogany Desk—$50
Montgomery Ward Exercise Bike—$20
Body Rider Exercise Machine—$50
Exercise stepping machine-$10
Small Exercise Trampoline—$10
Round Marble Top Antique Table-$75
Small End Table—$40
Two matching lamp tables-$25 each
Pair or retro chairs—$125 pair
Maple Server —$95
Retro Black Bookcase head board, footboard, wood rails, dresser and mirror and two nightstands $495
Waterfall 1940’s poster bed and vanity with round mirror-$175 set
Two matching wardrobe 4’ tall—$75 each
Wood T.V stand for flat screen (almost new) $125
Accent living room chair (almost new) $125
Laz-E-Boy Recliner —$195
Leather Oversize leather recliner—$75
Clawfoot Oak table with two leaves and eight chairs—$250
Two small oak hutches—$195 each
3-Drawer chest-$20
1950’s mid-century oak executive desk with glass top—$175
Motorcycle lift—$50
Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer and dryer—$175 set
Whirlpool Ultimate care washer —$200
2-Drawer filing cabinets—$5-$10 each
Old Warehouse carts with metal wheels—$300 each
Triple dresser with mirror—$150
Oak Coffee Table—$50
Western Style Dining Table with two leaves, six chairs, bench and hutch (solid wood)—$495
Lots of misc.
Please call 918.623.9124 for additional information. Ask for Pam.