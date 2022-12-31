For Sale. Call 918.623.6594 and ask for Pam

Classified Ad

1/5/2023

White Sofa—$75

Ping Pong Table $25

Matching Coffee Table and two end tables-$75 set

Old Wooden Slat bench—$400

Dresser with mirror—$50

Red Love Seat—$150

Dining Room Table with six Chairs— $150

Small Mahogany Desk—$50

Montgomery Ward Exercise Bike—$20

Body Rider Exercise Machine—$50

Exercise stepping machine-$10

Small Exercise Trampoline—$10

Round Marble Top Antique Table-$75

Small End Table—$40

Two matching lamp tables-$25 each

Pair or retro chairs—$125 pair

Maple Server —$95

Retro Black Bookcase head board, footboard, wood rails, dresser and mirror and two nightstands $495

Waterfall 1940’s poster bed and vanity with round mirror-$175 set

Two matching wardrobe 4’ tall—$75 each

Wood T.V stand for flat screen (almost new) $125

Accent living room chair (almost new) $125

Laz-E-Boy Recliner —$195

Leather Oversize leather recliner—$75

Clawfoot Oak table with two leaves and eight chairs—$250

Two small oak hutches—$195 each

3-Drawer chest-$20

1950’s mid-century oak executive desk with glass top—$175

Motorcycle lift—$50

Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer and dryer—$175 set

Whirlpool Ultimate care washer —$200

2-Drawer filing cabinets—$5-$10 each

Old Warehouse carts with metal wheels—$300 each

Triple dresser with mirror—$150

Oak Coffee Table—$50

Western Style Dining Table with two leaves, six chairs, bench and hutch (solid wood)—$495

Lots of misc.

Please call 918.623.9124 for additional information. Ask for Pam.