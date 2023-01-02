Jim Patterson was born November 29, 1936 to Earnest and Violet (Roberts) Patterson. He passed away January 1, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

Jim was a resident of Okfuskee County most of his life. He graduated from Slick schools. He also worked for the city of Okemah and Tulsa as a trash truck driver. He loved watching TV and tinkering with electronics.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, four brothers, George Patterson, Earnest Patterson, Charlie Patterson and Baby Patterson; four sisters, Ruth Hart, Marie Hart, Liddie Smith and Mary Brewer.

Jim is survived by his brother, Joe Patterson of Okemah and two sisters, Lillie and Lois Patterson both of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Mayfield, Randy Harjo, Troy Ford and Melvin Wyatt.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, OK and officiated by Bro. Pup Rogers