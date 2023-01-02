Jim Patterson
Jim Patterson
Jim was a resident of Okfuskee County most of his life. He graduated from Slick schools. He also worked for the city of Okemah and Tulsa as a trash truck driver. He loved watching TV and tinkering with electronics.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, four brothers, George Patterson, Earnest Patterson, Charlie Patterson and Baby Patterson; four sisters, Ruth Hart, Marie Hart, Liddie Smith and Mary Brewer.
Jim is survived by his brother, Joe Patterson of Okemah and two sisters, Lillie and Lois Patterson both of Okemah, Oklahoma.
Active pallbearers will be Kevin Mayfield, Randy Harjo, Troy Ford and Melvin Wyatt.
Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, OK and officiated by Bro. Pup Rogers
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jim Patterson please visit our Sympathy Store.