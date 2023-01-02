Margaret Jean Williams Shurley

Margaret Jean Williams Shurley was born on July 16, 1931, to her parents, Walter H and Martha Burden Williams in Weleetka, Oklahoma. She passed away on December 31, 2022.

Margaret was welcomed on her birth day by her brother Edward Williams and sister Bettie Williams Richardson. She grew up in Weleetka and spent a good amount of time in town while her parents both worked in the family grocery and dry goods store. Margaret would tell how she was always getting in trouble because of people tattling about her whereabouts. She graduated from Weleetka High School in 1949.

She and Fred L Shurley were married on July 18, 1948. Fred worked for Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Weleetka, and Okemah, OK as an operator. She also worked in the grocery store for many years.

Margaret was an excellent home cook. She never had a fancy kitchen but her food was always top-notch. She had the pleasure of making chili for the band parents at all home football games for years. If you had a hot dog at a Weleetka game back in the day, she made the chili.

When Fred was on the traveling maintenance crew with PSO, Margaret and her long-time friend, Martha Mason, would take care of the cattle. They did this for over 20 years until one day Margaret came home from a trip and Fred had shipped the cattle to Oklahoma City for sale.

Margaret was a Ladies Auxiliary member, Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher, and camp counselor with the Free Will Baptist Church in Weleetka. She was also a Cub Scout Den mother.

She lived in Weleetka for 81 years. Most of those years in her home North of town. In 2012 she moved to Russellville, Arkansas. She loved to travel with her friend Corrine Beaulieu as well as her kids and Pam Wade Crumpton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.

Margaret is survived by her three children, Brent Shurley (Barbara Gann) of Tulsa, OK, Martha Sue (Rusty) Henry of Russellville, AR, Jean Shurley of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Jeff (Christy) Henry of Conway, AR, Janie (Jamey) Ellis of Russellville, AR., Joanie (Ian) Nelson of Severna Park, MD; seven great-grandchildren, Rance (Hunter) Ellis, Chloe` Ellis, John and Reid Nelson, Andrew, Mitchell and Alexa McKendree; two great great grandchildren, Aiden and Maddox McKendree.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weleetka, Oklahoma

Arrangements by Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle. Online Guest Book and Condolences at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com